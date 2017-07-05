From The Land Of The Moon doesn’t stick its landing

FROM THE LAND OF THE MOON (Nicole Garcia). 121 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (July 7). See listings. Rating: NNN

Based on Milena Agus’s novel, From The Land Of The Moon, follows the misadventures of a woman whose peculiar circumstances and troubled psyche set her on course for disappointment and frustration – sentiments you’ll likely share once you arrive at the overly tidy finale of this handsome, intriguing and otherwise complex character study.

Raised in a Provençal village in the 1950s, Gabrielle (Marion Cotillard) lives for love but does not love easily. As a teenager she obsesses over a schoolteacher and flips out when she’s inevitably rejected. Unhappily married off to José (Álex Brendemühl), a humble, taciturn Catalan labourer, Gabrielle is eventually sent to a Swiss sanatorium to treat her kidney stones. It’s there that she falls perilously in love with André (Louis Garrel), a gravely ill veteran of the war in Indochina. Fate separates the lovers, but Gabrielle is convinced they will be reunited.

Cotillard is typically fearless, uningratiating and utterly captivating. Director Nicole Garcia hews close to her actors while maintaining a scrupulous reserve. It is unfortunate, then, that the last act becomes bogged down in a plot twist at once harrowing, overworked and a little silly, imposing a resolution that works against the film’s nuance.