Review: Hail Satan? is an entertaining look at American politics through the lens of devil worship

HAIL SATAN? (Penny Lane). 95 minutes. Opens Friday (May 3). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Did you hear the one about the helpful Satanists who proposed installing a statue of the goat-headed deity Baphomet alongside the Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas State Capitol building? It’s a hell of a story.

See, the Ten Commandments monument was erected as a middle finger to the Americans who insist on reminding people the country was founded as a secular nation. Alabama Supreme Court justice Roy Moore – you know, the right-wing pinhead Sacha Baron Cohen duped into appearing on Who Is America? last year – became a hero to fundamentalist Christians when he put the monument in front of his courthouse in 2001, violating the separation of church and state. He was removed from his position, but that didn’t stop other monuments going up in like-minded jurisdictions.

And when the one in Arkansas arrived, Satanic Temple spokesperson Lucien Greaves and his comrades stepped up and announced a plan to place a bronze statue of Baphomet – a respectful one, mind you, showing the great horned fellow instructing children in the ways of Satanic worship – alongside the Commandments, the better to demonstrate America’s legally enshrined tolerance for all faiths and creeds.

It did not go well.

That story makes up the spine of Penny Lane’s new documentary Hail Satan?, an awfully entertaining look at American politics through the lens of good old-fashioned devil worship.

Lane (Our Nixon) hangs out with Greaves and the various chapters of his not-entirely-serious religious organization as they challenge the moral posturing of Bible-waving politicians determined to replace America’s secular foundation with Christian rhetoric. They protest abortion protestors and the homophobic yahoos of the Westboro Baptist Church. They mock outsized displays of religious faith by politicians cravenly seeking to ride evangelical voting blocs to victory.

And they push back – politely – at the idea that they’re just a bunch of pranksters who don’t take religion seriously. It turns out that Satanism, as defined by the Temple, has laid out seven fundamental tenets that preach a thoughtful, considered humanism.

Greaves – which is not his real name – is a great subject, never quite breaking character but always enjoying his own performance in media opportunities and interviews, facing the increasingly hysterical challenges of his opponents with a streak of wicked, entirely appropriate humour.

And he’s more than happy to place his sect’s relatively innocuous existence within the context of organized religion – particularly the “Satanic panic” of the 80s, when stories of ritualized child abuse (since discredited) became a media sensation while the very real depravities of the Catholic Church continued under everyone’s noses. It’s a lot easier to stoke fears of a nonexistent devil than it is to accept the horror of an archdiocese moving predatory priests from one parish to another to avoid exposure.

Hail Satan? gives Greaves the room to make his case and show the Temple’s good works, which includes outreach in high schools and community service. (Once again, the tongue-in-cheek presentation belies the very real help the Satanists are offering to people in need.) And when a problem arises within the Temple organization – say, when founder Jex Blackmore kinda-sorta called for the execution of Donald Trump during a mass at her Detroit chapter – it’s dealt with respectfully and transparently.

So, yeah. I never would have imagined that the American religious and political landscapes would reach a point where Team Baphomet Statue would be the one with the most appealing theological arguments. But these are weird times, and Hail Satan? is the right documentary for them. Check it out, and see what the goat god has to say.

@normwilner