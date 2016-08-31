HARMONIUM (Fuchi ni tatsu)

SPEC D: Koji Fukada. Japan/France. 118 min. Rating: NNN

Fukada's chilling dissection of an unassuming working-class Japanese family begins when a charming ex-con ingratiates himself by helping their young daughter learn to play her harmonium. The director expertly exploits the fissure between husband and wife exposed by the ex-con's presence before unexpectedly cutting the film in two.

Resuming the action eight years later, Fukada bends genres to explore guilt, justice and retribution through plot twists made believable by his fine cast.