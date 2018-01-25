Hollow In The Land is a hollow Winter’s Bone knockoff

HOLLOW IN THE LAND (Scooter Corkle). 92 minutes. Opens Friday (January 26). See listing. Rating: NN

Hey, remember Winter’s Bone? That was a pretty good movie, with Jennifer Lawrence playing a poor Ozarks teen running around in search of her missing father. Scooter Corkle’s Hollow In The Land is almost a photocopy of Debra Granik’s Oscar-nominated sleeper, switching out the socioeconomic insight for a simplistic murder mystery in small-town British Columbia.

Here, a slightly older woman – Alison, played by Glee’s Dianna Agron – is trying to find her teenage brother, who’s gone missing after his girlfriend’s father turns up dead. The kid’s a hothead, and kind of an asshole, but Alison doesn’t think he’s a murderer. The police have other opinions, and so Alison sets off to clear his name by hunting down the real killer.

Agron gives a solid, no-bullshit performance as the terse Alison – again, not too far removed from Lawrence’s short-fused Ree – but director Corkle’s script is simultaneously overplotted and underwritten, with long stretches of time spent following his hero as she stomps from one location to the next because that’s how Winter’s Bone played out.

And whenever the story is in danger of stalling out, Corkle just has Alison stumble upon a fresh corpse, which starts to push credulity – as does Alison’s ability to find transportation pretty much anywhere she turns once her car is impounded by the cops.

The actors do their best to keep things going. Shawn Ashmore is nicely frustrated as a sympathetic cop friend of Alison’s, Hello Destroyer breakout Jared Abrahamson is well cast as her impulsive teenage brother and Rachelle Lefevre tries hard to flesh out a clumsy supporting role as Alison’s confidant.

But the plot is so unnecessarily complicated as to be almost incomprehensible, involving at least three unrelated stories that crash into one another out of pure contrivance.

You have to be a really talented storyteller to pull that off, and Hollow In The Land suggests that Corkle has a ways to go on that account.