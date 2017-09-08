Home Again is rom-com comfort food

× Expand Karen Ballard Photo by Karen Ballard Reese Witherspoon and friends dig into some juicy rom-com tropes in crowd-pleasing pic.

HOME AGAIN (Hallie Meyers-Shyer). 97 minutes. Opens Friday (September 8). See listing. Rating: NNN

Home Again is as fluffy as a down pillow, exactly what you’d expect from Nancy Meyers, the director of What Women Want and Something’s Gotta Give.

But the feel-good comedy, starring Reese Witherspoon, is written and directed by Nancy’s daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer. She’s making her debut comfortably in her mother’s shadow, while catering comfort food for a new generation of women.

Witherspoon plays Alice, a recently separated single mom in L.A. who lets loose on a girls’ night out and ends up bringing home hunky, doe-eyed millennial Harry, played by Pico Alexander, for a one night stand. He’s an aspiring filmmaker who somehow weasels his way into crashing at Alice’s place (along with his two buddies), while trying to make in-roads in Hollywood.

Soon, Alice is awkwardly juggling the attentions of three young men eager to help around the house and babysit her daughters while her husband (Michael Sheen), spurred by jealousy, reconsiders the whole separation thing. It’s a flighty screwball scenario told with thrift-shop economy. But Meyers-Shyer develops it with real consideration for the emotional complications Alice would face.

Witherspoon is invested, balancing the material’s silliness with a performance that digs deeper, capturing that yearning to make every oddball situation work as best as it can. And if she can have some fun while doing it, bonus.