Homegrown The Space Between is mostly empty

THE SPACE BETWEEN (Amy Jo Johnson). 90 minutes. Opens Friday (August 25). See listing. Rating: NN

The directorial debut of actor Amy Jo Johnson – who tapped several of her Flashpoint co-stars to appear in it – The Space Between is a laboured ensemble comedy that tries really, really hard to be lightweight and breezy and just ends up feeling contrived.

It takes place over one very long day, starting when small-town Ontario dad Mitch (Michael Cram) discovers his infant daughter isn’t biologically his. When he sets off to confront the real father, Mitch leaves his wife Jackie (Sonya Salomaa) in a panic, so she and her best friend Amelia (Johnson) head to a burlesque show in nearby Needleton with their widowed parents (Michael Ironside, Maria Ricossa), who’ve recently coupled up.

There are reasons for all of these decisions, but I never quite figured them out. Mostly it’s just a flurry of activity.

A few performances stand out: Julia Sarah Stone, the intuitive young star of Wet Bum and Weirdos, underplays effectively as Emily, an enigmatic teenager Mitch meets along the way, and Jayne Eastwood and Kristian Bruun go big as clingy mother and son co-workers at a funeral home – though Johnson doesn’t really do justice to their work.

All she does do, honestly, is juggle a lot of shouty characters at varying degrees of eccentricity in a story about parents and children that never really makes much of a point about either. I like almost everyone in The Space Between, and I wanted to like the movie, too. It wouldn’t let me.