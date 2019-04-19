Hot Docs review: Always In Season

× Expand Always In Season, Hot Docs 2019

ALWAYS IN SEASON (Jacqueline Olive, U.S). 88 minutes. Rating: NNN

Seventeen-year-old African-American football player Lennon Lacy was found hanging from a trailer park swing set in North Carolina. In this doc, we hear from Lennon’s family, chiefly his mother Claudia, in heartbreaking interviews where they pour out their grief and recollect how hurriedly the police wished to tuck Lennon’s death away as a suicide without considering the possibility that this was a modern-day lynching.

Director Jacqueline Olive follows the Lacy family’s pursuit for a more thorough investigation into the teen’s death, but the film itself doesn’t probe deep enough. Talking heads drop incriminating or complicating clues, offering evidence that lynching hasn’t gone away, but the film doesn’t seek elaboration or clarification. Instead Olive explores the history of lynching, which provides some context to Lennon’s case but also distracts from it.

Apr 28, 6:15 pm, Hart House; Apr 30, 12:45 pm, TIFF 2; May 4, 6:30 pm, Hart House