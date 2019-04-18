Hot Docs review: Backstage Action

× Expand Backstage Action, Hot Docs 2019

BACKSTAGE ACTION (Sanaz Azari, Belgium). 61 minutes. Rating: NN

Director Sanaz Azari takes a potentially intriguing subject – the lives of movie and TV extras – and drains any life from it.

Using an observational style, she suggests some fascinating social criticism in how extras casting and costuming choices reinforce stereotypes about, for instance, class and race.

But there’s not much to the film. Ordinary people who might have dreams of stardom have banal conversations; there’s the occasional reference to shooting with a Huppert or Depardieu (always unseen).

And the director’s use of blowup dolls as an ongoing visual motif starts out cute but soon becomes tedious.

Apr 27, 9 pm, Scotiabank 4; Apr 28, 8:15 pm, Innis