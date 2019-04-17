Hot Docs review: Beauty And Decay

× Expand Beauty And Decay

BEAUTY AND DECAY (Annekatrin Hendel, Germany). 79 minutes. Rating: NNN

This intensely European doc profiles Sven Marquardt, a photographer who is now best known as the head bouncer for Berlin dance club Berghain. His face covered in piercings and tattoos, Marquardt is keenly aware how off-putting he is to normies who avoid sitting near him on public transit. But Hendel positions him as a warm, thoughtful artist who has found a way to move through life on his own terms.

He reunites with model Dominique Hollenstein, a free-spirit type who, visually, is his polar opposite but shares his anti-conformist values. The most entertaining scenes see them working on a photo shoot and talking in this ridiculously floral and over-art-directed room. Both were part of the East German punk scene in the 80s and friends with photographer Robert Paris, whose stunning photos of pre-reunification East Berlin give the film its title.

Hendel never locks into a compelling narrative, but the pleasant pacing, interesting archival photos and footage and engaging rapport among the characters give Beauty And Decay a romantic and lively sense of time and place.

Apr 26, 8:30 pm, Scotiabank 3; Apr 27, 1:15 pm, TIFF 1; May 5, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 13