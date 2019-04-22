Hot Docs review: Bellingcat: Truth In A Post-Truth World

× Expand Bellingcat: Truth In A Post-Truth World, Hot Docs 2019

BELLINGCAT: TRUTH IN A POST-TRUTH WORLD (Hans Pool, Netherlands). 88 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Launched in 2014, Bellingcat is a website dedicated to “open-source investigation” – with a team of citizen journalists who scour social media and news sources to verify identities, locations and operations that governments or corporations might want to hide.

Hans Pool (Putin’s Olympic Dream) gives us a sense of the individual members and how they found their way to the cause, using Bellingcat’s investigation of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine to illustrate the group’s exacting, exhaustive forensic process. (There’s also a look at the group’s work to identify the Russians involved in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in England last year.)

In an age of constant misinformation and outright lies, it’s a comfort to know these people are out there, pushing back against the tide.

April 30, 9:15 pm, Isabel Bader; May 1, 1 pm, Isabel Bader; May 3, 9:30 pm, Hot Docs Cinema