Hot Docs review: Beloved

BELOVED (Yaser Talebi, Iran/Persia). 54 minutes. Rating: NNNN

An Iranian octogenarian woman tending her cows in the Iranian mountains seems an unlikely subject to capture anyone’s imagination. But Firouzeh is a riveting character. The mother of 11 children – who pay her almost no attention – takes to the hills alone every spring, where she herds, gathers wood, milks, makes yogurt and then descends to the village to barter her dairy goods for food. She does this all without electricity, gas or phone. Every winter she’s urged by the villagers to stop, but she’ll have none of that. What drives her is her faith in God – whom she sees in all of nature’s changes – which is almost as strong as her love for her cows. Watch her take on officials who accuse her of overgrazing. Listen to her give her kids shit while in the village. Gorgeous to look at – Talebi also shot it – Beloved will surprise you in all the best ways.

May 2, 5:15 pm, Scotiabank 8; May 3, 12:30 pm, Scotiabank 3