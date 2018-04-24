Hot Docs review: Constructing Albert

CONSTRUCTING ALBERT (Laura Collado, Jim Loomis, Spain/Estonia). 82 minutes. Rating: NNNN

I felt tired just watching Constructing Albert — which can only be a testament to the accuracy of Laura Collado and Jim Loomis’s portrait of chef Albert Adrià as he continually invents and reinvents his restaurant empire over a four-year span.

Long known as the second banana to his brother Ferran at groundbreaking Spanish eatery El Bulli, Albert is desperate to make his own name. That fuels a thirst for culinary perfection and originality that not even two Michelin stars (which he scores early in the film for a pair of restaurants, one of which he promptly dismantles) can appease.

Whether he’s fussing over an impossible-looking new dish, pep-talking his staff, accepting a lofty prize or lamenting some substandard detail in one of his dizzying, tough-to-keep-straight array of new projects (which the filmmakers admittedly could have delineated more clearly in editing), the look of laser-focused concentration never leaves the chef’s face.

Adrià always seems to be reaching for some notion of excellence just beyond the borders of definition. The directors position the opening of Enigma, Adrià’s crown jewel restaurant, at the film’s finale — which, given the chef’s boundless drive and ambition, feels more like a “to be continued” than a neat bow on his story.

