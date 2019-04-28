Hot Docs review: Dicktatorship: Macho Made In Italy

× Expand Dicktatorship: Macho Made In Italy

DICKTATORSHIP: MACHO MADE IN ITALY (Gustav Hofer, Luca Ragazzi, Italy). 87 minutes. Rating: NNN

Gay couple Gustav Hofer and Luca Ragazzi explore toxic masculinity in this entertaining doc that uses a lighthearted conceit in order to get through to any viewers who might be put off by the term “toxic masculinity.”

Similar in format to their previous films, Dicktatorship is structured as an odd-couple journey, with open-minded Hofer trying to persuade the uptight Ragazzi that his macho self-image is culturally, not biologically, ingrained. Through a series of interviews with experts, regular people on the street, politicians and porn star Rocco Siffredi, they tackle topics such as feminism, gender identity, raising children, violence against women, Italian history and literature as well as the #MeToo movement.

While this film might be Gender 101 for many viewers, it’s really valuable for the way it shows how to make arguments that are clear and logical. Hofter and Ragazzi really listen, even to the most reprehensible people like Siffredi, in order to understand where misogynist attitudes come from so they can then show not only why someone is wrong, but how deeply pervasive their attitudes are across culture. Worth a watch ahead of your next family dinner with sexist and inflammatory relatives.

Apr 30, 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 4; May 1, noon, Scotiabank 3; May 4, Scotiabank 3