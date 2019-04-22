Hot Docs review: Easy Lessons

× Expand Easy Lessons

EASY LESSONS (Dorottya Zurbó, Hungary). 78 minutes. Rating: NNN

Kafiya Mahdi Said has just turned 18 but carries herself with the elegance and composure of someone twice her age. She doesn’t have the “refugee look” the news loves to bombard viewers with, and her life is not as easy as it might first seem. After her mother learned that her father had “sold her to an old man,” she helped her eldest daughter escape from Somalia. Kafiya is now alone in Hungary, living at a youth home run by a dishevelled, harried guidance counsellor who oversees a rowdy group of chain-smoking school girls who are also estranged from their families for equally heartbreaking reasons.

Director Dorottya Zurbó follows Kafiya as she pursues a modelling career, works toward her high school diploma, juggles various menial jobs and tries to look confident in a space where her dark skin and bright curls make her an outsider. Kafiya confesses to doing a good job at “looking happy,” but it is hard not to look away from her sad face when a bullish teacher puts her on the spot regarding Hungarian history before pontificating on the joys of assimilation. In moments like this, where her eyes brim with tears that never fall, you realize that in this day-in-the-life doc, many will recognize their own pain in Kafiya’s eyes.

Apr 29, 5:30 pm, Innis Town Hall; May 1, 10:45 am, TIFF 4