Hot Docs review: El Toro

EL TORO (Danielle Sturk, Canada). 43 minutes. Rating: NNN

Using miniatures, animation, stills and archival footage, Winnipeg filmmaker Danielle Sturk (Soul Sisters, A Good Madness: The Dance Of Rachel Browne) re-creates the Saint-Boniface truck stop that served as her grandparents’ business and her family’s lodestone.

Soundtracked by audio recordings of her aunts and uncles trading stories about customers and crises – with particular attention paid to a 1966 blizzard – it’s a charming and meticulously constructed little film, even though it starts to overstay its welcome towards the end.

April 28, 5:45 pm, Innis; April 29, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 8