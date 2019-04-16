Hot Docs review: Haydee And The Flying Fish

× Expand Haydee And The Flying Fish

HAYDEE AND THE FLYING FISH (Pachi Bustos, Chile/Brazil). 73 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Any movie about state-run torture is not for the faint of heart. But Bustos’s doc has an inspirational and brave subject in Haydee Oberreuter, who finally faced her tormentors in court. She was one of many pregnant activist women rounded up by Pinochet’s men. Oberreuter was given a mock autopsy, prompting her miscarriage, which was cheered by her attackers. As she awaits her moment in court – her case was postponed multiple times, causing her added distress – she is diagnosed with breast cancer and requires an operation. Her terror of needles and surgical knives – greater, she says, than her fear of death – speaks to her trauma. The film is a tribute to the activists, lawyers and doctors who promoted her case and to her supportive family, but it’s Oberreuter’s courage that shines through. The “flying fish,” which act as a frame for the film, will make you weep.

