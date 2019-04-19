Hot Docs review: Kifaru

× Expand Kifaru, Hot Docs 2019

KIFARU (David Hambridge, U.S./Kenya). 79 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Anyone who’s ever cared for an ailing pet will be devastated by Kifaru, which embeds us with the Kenyan rangers at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Central Kenya tending to Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino as he nears the end of his life.

Shooting over four years, director David Hambridge captures the depth of affection his human subjects have for the animal in their care, as well as the larger significance of Sudan’s death. (He also reminds us of the poaching trade that’s brought the species to the brink of extinction.)

It’s not an easy film to watch, but it’s a necessary testament to the dedication and heart of a handful of people determined to protect an animal till its very last breath.

