Hot Docs review: Letter From Masanjia

LETTER FROM MASANJIA (Leon Lee, Canada). 76 minutes. Rating: NN

You may have heard the story of an Oregon woman who opened up a cheap Halloween decoration to find a letter from a prisoner in a Chinese labour camp, begging for help. It’s not an urban legend; the author was Sun Yi, a practitioner of Falun Dafa who risked his life to get his message out to the world.

Sun’s story is a powerful indictment of human rights abuses in China, but director Leon Lee fumbles the telling at almost every turn. In terms of execution, Letter From Masanjia is a mess of missed opportunities, choppy editing and questionable aesthetic decisions, like the re-creation of Sun’s torture in the labour camp through black-and-white animated sequences.

I suspect Lee – who’s made a number of films about China’s harsh treatment of its citizens – believes that the story he’s telling is powerful enough to overcome any flaws in his presentation. Sadly, that isn’t the case.

April 27, 8:15 pm, TIFF 3; April 29, 2:15 pm, TIFF 4; May 4, 4 pm, Scotiabank 13