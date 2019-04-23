Hot Docs reviews: Midnight Family

× Expand Midnight Family

MIDNIGHT FAMILY (Luke Lorentzen, Mexico/U.S.) 81 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Midnight Family is essentially a cautionary tale about for-profit health care run amok. The lack of emergency services in Mexico City has led to a network of pirate ambulances that race around to fill a much-needed void – but also to make money. Working as a one-man crew, director Luke Lorentzen inventively maximizes the thrilling and dramatic potential of this scenario, filming the Ochoa family with a claustrophobic intimacy as they listen to police scanners, try to beat competitors to a scene and the awkward ethical dilemmas that arise when it’s time to ask victims for cash.

The film has the trappings of a moody genre piece: an atmosphere awash in strobes and neon, corrupt cops, intense car chase-type sequences and heartbreaking drama. Talk of money is constant, amplifying the already-high stakes inherent in the high-speed action. What emerges is an empathetic and nuanced portrait of a desperate situation with no winners.

