Hot Docs review: My Dads, My Moms And Me

MY DADS, MY MOMS AND ME Julia Ivanova, Canada. 85 minutes. Rating: NNN

Back in 2007, Julia Ivanova directed Fatherhood Dreams, about gay men becoming dads through surrogacy, adoption and co-parenting. Now, 12 years later, the director – the subject of a focus series at the festival – revisits the men and their broods.

What she finds isn’t all that surprising. Just as in other families, some of the pre-teens are well-adjusted, some are surly. Things like health, an extended support network, income and geographical location all seem important factors in raising a family.

As in Michael Apted’s Up films, it’s revealing to see the film’s younger subjects contrasted with their older selves. Scott, the single dad who raised twins through a surrogate, says he had no idea he’d one day become a hockey dad.

There are poignant and difficult moments on view. But there’s also humour, especially when the dads explain how they answered strangers who asked “Where’s the mom?” when the kids were infants.

May 1, 7 pm, TIFF 3; May 4, 10 am, TIFF 3