Hot Docs review: Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up

NÎPAWISTAMÂSOWIN: WE WILL STAND UP (Tasha Hubbard, Canada). 90 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Tasha Hubbard’s doc opens with footage of her and her children walking through prairie fields. They climb and maneuver past a fence, and then we here a click. It belongs to a camera shutter instead of a loaded gun.

It’s both graceful and grave, savouring a peaceful moment while recognizing that the precariousness of Indigenous lives on contested land is what’s hovering in the back of our minds.

This is how Hubbard eases us into her intimate look at Colten Boushie, who was shot in the back of the head by Gerald Stanley. The latter’s trial is a focal point in the doc, as is the Boushie family’s fight for justice and subsequent efforts to speak out against the limitations in our legal system, which allowed an all-white jury to validate an Indigenous man’s murder.

Hubbard’s doc often stands back and observes as Boushie’s family pours their heart out – for her camera, for Parliament Hill and for the United Nations. She also contextualizes their plight with animated inserts that look back at how Canada’s history informs today’s events.

And in those scenes with her own family, which includes Hubbard’s white foster parents, she has probing conversations about today’s actions and attitudes, wondering how they inform the way her children will live.

