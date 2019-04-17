× Expand Hot Docs review: Our Dance Of Revolution

OUR DANCE OF REVOLUTION (Phillip Pike, Canada). 102 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Our Dance Of Revolution’s look at the staunch group of rebels and activists in the Canadian Black queer community – whose groundbreaking work stretches decades before Black Lives Matter stopped the Pride Parade in 2016 – will be a revelation for many.

Director Pike’s exhaustive doc traces the movement from the early 70s, when activists like Makeda Silvera fought for visibility and created the iconic community focal point at 101 Dewson, through to the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic as Douglas Stewart co-founded the Black Coalition for Aids Prevention, to BLM’s fight against police violence.

With this doc, Pike ensures the Canadian experience no longer lives in the shadow of U.S. Black and LGBTQ activism. Even at a healthy 102 minutes, it feels like at least seven documentaries could be spun out of the material, highlighting just how absent these his-and-herstories are from Canadian history.

Apr 29, 6:15 pm, TIFF 2; May 1, 2:45 pm Scotiabank 3; May 3, 12 pm, Scotiabank 8