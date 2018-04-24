Hot Docs review: Our New President

OUR NEW PRESIDENT (Maxim Pozdorovkin, U.S.). 77 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Our New President looks at the ascent of Donald Trump from the perspective of the Russian Federation, creating a puckish collage of broadcast media and civilian videos that appears to react to each stage of the 2016 election.

Director Maxim Pozdorovkin mashes up silly homemade YouTube videos with editorially skewed coverage from national broadcaster RT – which frets about the state of Hillary Clinton’s health and Barack Obama’s posture even more often than FOX News did – to create a portrait of a nation determined to keep its citizens gossiping about foreign politics so they won’t question what’s happening in their own government.

The framing device in which Pozdorovkin suggests Trump’s election is the result of some kind of ancient curse is a little much, but I can sort of see how he made the leap. It’s as reasonable an explanation as anything else.

