Hot Docs review: Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story

QUIET STORM: THE RON ARTEST STORY (Johnny Sweet, U.S). 116 minutes. Rating: NNN

Mental health is an important topic in professional sports right now – especially in the NBA, where players like DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love have recently opened up about their experiences with depression. But before all the first-person Players’ Tribune essays and progressive wellness programs, there was Ron Artest (now known as Metta World Peace) – a subject who resists safe or digestible Bell Let’s Talk-style narratives.

That doesn’t stop this doc from trying. Slickly produced by online sports media juggernaut Bleacher Report, it has a fascinating and complex subject in World Peace, who came from a violent upbringing in NYC’s Queensbridge housing projects to become an all-star and a champion while dealing with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. And he became just as well known for what happened off the court, including an arrest for domestic assault and what’s now considered one of the darkest moments in NBA history – 2004’s “Malice At The Palace” in Detroit, in which he went up into the stands and brawled with fans.

He was never an easy player to root for – or, evidently, be teammates with – which actually makes his story worth telling. It’s raw and often messy, and his ongoing psychological journey is a process rather than a destination. He eventually won a championship with the Lakers in 2010 and casually thanked his psychiatrist in the post-game interview, and by that point in the film it’s inspiring to see what it took to get there.

Quiet Storm takes a messy path to get there itself – one filled with tonal shifts, digressions into hip-hop and quotes from the athlete’s psychologist depicted textually on-screen – often while trying to turn World Peace’s life into an inspirational underdog story, or as Bill Walton calls it “the story of America.”

It’s not that, exactly, but it’s a compelling and often chaotic portrait.

