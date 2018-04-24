Hot Docs review: 93Queen

× Expand 93Queen

93QUEEN (Paula Eiselt, U.S.). 85 minutes. Rating: NNNN

What at first looks like a straightforward story about plucky Hasidic women battling to create an all-female emergency force in Brooklyn turns into something much more complex.

There’s the predictable opposition from their community – which has its own skilled and strangely macho all-male emergency team. But then there’s the women’s formidable leader Rachel Freier, a committed seeker of justice, but with her own ambitions, who confronts resistance from within the group of activists. And there’s more humour here than you would expect.

Check out a scene at the hair salon, where women discuss why they have to cover their heads.

