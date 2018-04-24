Hot Docs review: McQueen

MCQUEEN (Ian Bonhôte, UK). 111 minutes. Rating: NNNN

The life and career of maverick designer Lee Alexander McQueen are recounted in appropriately lavish style in this biographical doc, which traces his rise through the fashion industry through his untimely death in 2010, aged 40.

Ian Bonhôte and writer/co-director Peter Ettedgui follow the standard celebrity template, moving chronologically through the key events of their subject’s life and offering context through interviews with family and friends. But they also have plenty of archival footage of McQueen himself, and of course his runway shows were all filmed in high style, which allows the doc to catch moments that seemed insignificant at the time, but clearly weren’t.

Bonhôte and Ettedgui also spend enough time on the clothes McQueen created that we can understand how his state of mind influenced each collection. It’s the sort of observation that feels reductive when you put it into words, but watching his designs shift from vivid punk expressions to dark meditations on physical transformation makes a hell of an impact.

