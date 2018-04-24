Hot Docs review: Alt-Right: Age Of Rage

ALT-RIGHT: AGE OF RAGE (Adam Bhala Lough, U.S.) 104 minutes. Rating: NNN

Adam Bhala Lough’s Alt-Right: Age Of Rage feels like two movies in one. For the first hour or so, the documentary is a standard (albeit over-stuffed) back-and-forth between white supremacist Richard Spencer and Antifa member Daryle Lamont Jenkins, with supplementary commentary from American Renaissance’s Jared Taylor and the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Mark Potok.

Like a pot reaching a boil, these interviews lead up with disturbing momentum to the chaos of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August, which causes the film — as indeed America — to lose its composure. While the documentary can’t figure out an elegant conclusion to this intensity, the images from the rally — including the tragic death of counter-protester Heather Heyer — are nevertheless a vital snapshot of violent racism’s cyclical grip.

