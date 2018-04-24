Hot Docs review: Dreaming Murakami

DREAMING MURAKAMI (Nitesh Anjaan, Denmark). 58 minutes. Rating: NNN

Dane Mette Holm has translated the Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami’s books for close to 20 years, and this quiet doc observes her as she works on his latest release – the double bill of Hear The Wind Sing and Pinball, reissues of his earliest novels – and then gets set to interview the man himself in Copenhagen.

The introverted Holm isn’t a very engaging or articulate subject, but director Nitesh Anjaan includes some of her illuminating letters and photos, discussions about literary minutiae with other translators and even an absurd trip to a pinball arcade to study the game.

A CGI frog (a reference to one of the author’s famous stories) adds a fitting surreal touch, but the best sequences come from Holm’s casual talks with Japanese bartenders and sushi restaurant owners, shedding light on a gradually changing country.

