Hot Docs review: The Devil We Know

THE DEVIL WE KNOW (Stephanie Soechtig, Jeremy Seifert, U.S.). 88 minutes. Rating: NNNN

This doc about how a greedy corporation knowingly poisoned the Ohio River – and 99 per cent of all Americans (!) – may not break any formal boundaries, but the shock factor makes it a must-see.

West Virginia–based DuPont produced the chemical C8 for myriad products – including Teflon and Scotchgard. Despite health problems for factory workers and, later, people living downstream from the factory – even DuPont’s scientists and lawyers urged the company to inform the public – DuPont kept pumping out the poison. I’d tell you to dump your Teflon, but after a successful class-action suit against the corp, DuPont invented another untested toxin. And there are 88,000 other untested chemicals out there.

