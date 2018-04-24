Hot Docs review: The Game Changers

THE GAME CHANGERS (Louis Psihoyos, Canada/U.S.). 88 minutes. Rating: NNN

Louis Psihoyos follows elite athletes who have thrived on plant-based diets, overturning the argument that a vegetarian regimen will weaken you.

With UFC fighter James Wilks leading the way, the pic spotlights everyone from track-and-field star Carl Lewis to Arnold Schwarzenneger and beyond, making a strong case for saying no to meat.

But when the pic turns to science it gets confusing. For example, milk appears to be a no-no, but the strongest man in the world is plainly eating cheese. A segment on the meat industry’s marketing techniques is too long – just compare it to tobacco strategies and be done with it. And the film’s appeal to vanity and men’s virility is problematic. Better to concentrate more on how plant-based diets could save the planet.

Apr 27, 6 pm, TIFF 1; Apr 28, 10:30 am, Isabel Bader; May 5, 12:45 pm, Hot Docs Cinema