Hot Docs review: Slut Or Nut: Diary Of A Rape Trial

SLUT OR NUT: DIARY OF A RAPE TRIAL (Kelly Showker, Canada). 70 min. Rating: NNN

Mandi Gray was raped in 2015, and the following year her rapist was convicted in a Toronto courtroom. Kelly Showker’s documentary recounts Gray’s taxing ordeal of not only trying to hold her rapist accountable, but the police force, university administration and legal system that refused to take her seriously.

Gray is engaging and dynamic on camera – even sarcastic at times, which helps break the tension during especially tense moments.

But too many elements, including Hollywood-style court reenactments, affirmation art by Toronto’s Hana Shafi and narration by Jane Doe as an animated fox, can at times feel overly embellished.

Still, Slut Or Nut shines an important light on Canada’s inadequate support systems for survivors and should be required watching for all in the #MeToo era.

