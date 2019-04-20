Hot Docs review: The Daughter Tree

× Expand The Daughter Tree

THE DAUGHTER TREE (Rama Rau, Canada). 88 minutes. Rating: NNN

Midwife Neelam Bala travels Punjabi villages dispensing care and advice to pregnant women and their families. She’s distressed by women who are aborting their female fetuses or thinking of the birth their new baby girls as a family tragedy. Not only do their attitudes reflect a deep misogyny, they’ve created a scarcity of women available for marriage and a new generation of profoundly alienated males. These men’s stories get a bit repetitive, creating a small dip in the film. But Bala’s a powerful, no-nonsense figure – arguing with the locals, urging respect for women – and her relationship with her niece (Bala has no children of her own) gives the doc a strong emotional force.

