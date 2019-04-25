Hot Docs review: The El Duce Tapes

Rodney Ascher's doc about a deliberately offensive 90s musician named Eldon Hoke ties into the current wave of violence and loathing in the U.S.

by

THE EL DUCE TAPES (Rodney Ascher, David Lawrence, U.S.). 106 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Rodney Ascher, director of Room 237 and The Nightmare, returns with a grimy, prickly found-footage project that looks at the shock-rock scene of the early 90s through the story of The Mentors, a grotesque, deliberately offensive band whose frontman Eldon Hoke – who went by the stage name El Duce – sang about raping and brutalizing women.

Relying heavily on actor Randy Sexton’s VHS footage of the band on and off-stage, Ascher and editor David Lawrence – who shares the doc’s directorial credit – build a clear-eyed look at Hoke’s stage persona, which often seems to be as much of a performance as the moral posturing of professional scolds Jerry Springer and Rush Limbaugh. 

The symbiotic relationship between El Duce and 90s talk shows is a running thread, as is the suggestion that not all Mentors fans understood the purgative nature of the band’s music. Ascher and Lawrence draw a direct line between that and the current wave of violence and loathing in America, with Hoke’s own sad end becoming a footnote to a larger tragedy. 

