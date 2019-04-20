Hot Docs review: The Magic Life Of V

× Expand The Magic Life Of V, Hot Docs 2019

THE MAGIC LIFE OF V (Tonislav Hristov, Finland). 85 minutes. Rating: NNNN

The latest from Finnish-based documentarian Tonislav Hristov (Love & Engineering, The Good Postman) is a sensitive, moving study of a young woman named Veera who copes with her traumatic past and challenging present by immersing herself in live action role-playing, where she can slay actual demons and escape from her own.

Hristov doesn’t condescend to Veera or frame the LARPing sequences as absurd; he just follows her through her days as she tries to look after her older brother, who sustained brain damage as a baby, and edge toward a reconciliation with – or at least an understanding of – her abusive father.

And slowly, The Magic Life Of V reveals Veera as the heroic fighter she is rather than the one she pretends to be on weekends.

May 1, 9:45 pm, TIFF 3; May 2, 3:30 pm, Scotiabank 13; May 5, 9 pm, TIFF 3