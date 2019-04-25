Hot Docs review: The World Or Nothing

× Expand The World Or Nothing, Hot Docs 2019

THE WORLD OR NOTHING (Ingrid Veninger, Canada). 84 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Ingrid Veninger’s feature films have always had a naturalistic, vérité feel to them, playing with the boundaries between narrative fiction and real-life events. Her first full documentary, The World Or Nothing, reverses that polarity: it’s a true story about people who are constantly performing.

Cuban expats living in Barcelona, identical twins Rubert and Rubildo Donatien Dinza are doing everything they can to go viral – dressing in matching costumes, working on their raps and their dance moves, constantly seeking an opportunity to be noticed. They surely saw Veninger’s project as a springboard to YouTube stardom, but Veninger sees something else in them: a determination to find the version of themselves that the largest number of people will embrace.

Gradually – and with her signature empathy – the filmmaker coaxes her subjects to explain their motivation, and The World Or Nothing becomes a piercing study of the vulnerability that drives people to fake it till they make it.

April 27, 8:45 pm, TIFF 3; April 28, 1:15 pm, TIFF 2; May 2, 3 pm, Hart House