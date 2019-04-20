Hot Docs review: Union Maids

× Expand Union Maids

UNION MAIDS (Julia Reichert, Jim Klein, Miles Mogulescu, U.S.). 52 minutes. Rating: NNN

The subjects of Union Maids are female organizers who often risked their lives to form unions and battle for fair working conditions. Most of them unmarried, all of them with family backgrounds that reinforced hard work and justice, they began organizing during the Depression, when desperate workers put up with oppressive demands: a seven-day work week, and using meat-cutting machines that routinely chopped off fingertips, to use just a few examples. Female organizers had to deal not only with vindictive bosses but sexist trade unions who treated women workers dismissively and eventually threw out the more radical members. Made in 1977 – and the precursor to Seeing Red – Union Maids shows a filmmaking team with a ton of potential and a determination to let people tell their stories, recalling the days when socialism was not a dirty word in America.

May 3, 10:45 am, TIFF 3