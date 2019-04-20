Hot Docs review: Who Let The Dogs Out

Look into the origins and authorship of the 2000 Baha Men single is weirder and more complex than you can imagine

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT (Brent Hodge, Canada). 61 minutes. Rating: NNNN

For eight years, a guy named Ben Sisto has been investigating the origins and authorship of Baha Men’s infernally catchy 2000 single, which asked a surprisingly complex question about some dogs and – we presume – a door left deliberately ajar. It turns out that the song existed before the version we know, and its evolution is far more complex – and far weirder – than we ever imagined.

Sisto turned his quest into a travelling lecture, which now forms the spine of this charming doc from pop-culture specialist Brent Hodge (A Brony Tale, I Am Chris Farley, Freaks And Geeks: The Documentary). Bouncing all over the U.S., plus stops in London and Toronto, Sisto and Hodge talk to a dozen or so people who participated – either consciously or unconsciously – in the creation of the track, finding surprising resonance in that barking hook that’s now stuck in your head for the next half-hour or so. 

