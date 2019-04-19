Hot Docs review: Your Last Walk In The Mosque

× Expand Your Last Walk In The Mosque, Hot Docs 2019

YOUR LAST WALK IN THE MOSQUE (Ubaydah Abu-Usayd, Abderrahmane Hedjoudje, Canada). 50 minutes. Rating: NNN

There’s something plain, simple and pure about how this doc looks back at the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting strictly through the voices of survivors, victims and their families. Without much in the way of editorializing or analyzing the hate and racism that led up to the massacre, the film just offers straightforward and unadorned interviews.

Survivors map out how the violence was committed, while honouring and humanizing those who died. And families speak to what they lost. These are voices that never got as much sympathy and airtime as, say, those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. You might assume you know everything they are going to say. But if you’ve never heard it from them, you might ask why these voices haven’t reached us before.

Apr 28, 8 pm, Innis Town Hall; Apr 27, 3:45 pm, Scotiabank 8