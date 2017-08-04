If it weren't for Idris Elba, The Dark Tower would be completely unwatchable

× Expand Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment Idris Elba in The Dark Tower

THE DARK TOWER (Nikolaj Arcel). 95 minutes. Opens Friday (August 4). See listing. Rating: NN

You might have already read reports that The Dark Tower went through a disastrous production, worked and re-worked to make Stephen King’s multi-dimensional, genre-hopping book series into a 90-minute franchise starter.

If that was the case, it would seem that Idris Elba didn’t know it. Or he’s just that good. Elba rolls up in The Dark Tower as if he’s in a better movie, playing the mystical Gunslinger with stoic posture and a voice that somehow sounds both grizzly and soothing. The movie may be a house on fire, but Elba is a picture of calm gravitas, chomping on a cigar while it all burns down.

As Jake, a 14-year-old who has creepy psychic powers like the kid in The Shining, Tom Taylor does a fine job too. He’s from earth (referred to in the movie as “Keystone Earth”) and he stumbles his way into mid-world, where the Elba's Gunslinger roams about waiting to get revenge on Matthew McConaughey’s slithering Man in Black.

It’s a mish-mash of Sergio Leone and J. R. R. Tolkien, and I can’t be bothered to explain all the other dimensions and magical beings and what brings them fatefully colliding together. That’s what the movie spends most of its time doing. It’s not confusing. It’s just so laboriously expository and obvious.

Elba helps you through it, particularly during spare moments where the narrative stops spinning and you can just enjoy his presence, whether he’s staring down the barrel on his revolver or showing off some fine comic timing during a brief stop in New York.

