In The Name Of All Canadians isn’t short on content

IN THE NAME OF ALL CANADIANS (Ariel Nasr & Aisha Jamal, Patrick Reed & Andréa Schmidt, Karen Chapman, Khoa Lê, Jérémie Wookey & Annick Marion, Vivian Belik & Jennifer Bowen-Allen). 88 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (June 30). See listing. Rating: NNN

In The Name Of All Canadians compiles six documentary shorts commissioned by Hot Docs to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

Creative producer Dan Montgomery (Tower, How Heavy This Hammer) has said that his aim was to explore the legacy of colonialism and tensions that are the result of Confederation – and you can feel some of the filmmakers straining under the weight of that responsibility, making sure we understand the importance of the themes of cultural respect or legal jeopardies being examined.

Patrick Reed and Andréa Schmidt’s Notwithstanding offers scary music and dramatic readings of the testimonies of Canadians who’ve had their civil rights suspended by an overreaching government, while Vivian Belik’s Last Resort is a long, dry look at a the Ktunaxa­ Nation’s legal challenge to developers trying to build a ski lodge on sacred land.

But when the focus is on citizens rather than institutions, the project produces something genuinely powerful.

Jérémie Wookey and Annick Marion’s L’Inspecteur, which opens the anthology, uses inventive hand-drawn animation to tell the story of kids learning French in secret in Manitoba after it had been outlawed as a subject in public schools.

Aisha Jamal and Ariel Nasr’s The Long Way Home tells the story of Abousfian Abdelrazik, a Montreal man who went home to Sudan to visit his family and spent three years in prison there, only to find Canada unwilling to repatriate him after his release. It’s a grim illustration of the Harper government’s refusal to help a Canadian in trouble.

The final segment, Karen Chapman’s Lessons Injustice, matches banal footage of streets and highways to the voice-over of a Black man worrying about his child’s future in a country that’s become increasingly dangerous for both of them. Chapman makes her argument almost invisibly, ending on a simple image that’s absolutely devastating.

Not every piece in In The Name Of All Canadians is as strong – and Khoa Lê’s interstitial interview segments feel a little pointless – but Lessons Injustice makes the whole thing worth it.