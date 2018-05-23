Inside Out review: Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco

ANTONIO LOPEZ 1970: SEX FASHION & DISCO (James Crump, U.S.). 95 minutes. Rating: NNN

Late New York Times street-style photographer Bill Cunningham steals all his scenes in this documentary celebrating fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez – and that’s no small feat in a film that includes animated interviews with actor Jessica Lange and model Pat Cleveland.

All three gush about Lopez, a pivotal but unsung figure in New York and Paris fashion circles whose magnetism and eye for non-traditional beauty instantly endeared him to a diverse group of glamourous women and helped launch many storied careers (including Jerry Hall and Grace Jones) that went beyond the runway.

There’s very little archival footage of Lopez – who died from AIDS in 1987 – so it’s the lively interviews that make the film watchable even as the format of still photos/talking heads grows stale. You really sense how the interviews were transporting for some of Lopez’s friends and collaborators, particularly Cunningham, to whom the film is dedicated.

May 27, 4:15 pm, TIFF 2