Inside Out review: Silvana

SILVANA (Mike Gustafson, Olivia Kastebring, Christina Triobanelis, Sweden). 95 minutes. Rating: NNNN

I was 10 minutes into the film about Swedish rapper Silvana Imam before I realized it was a documentary. The Lithuanian-born lesbian performer is so charismatic and the camera movement so fluid as she performs her incendiary anti-patriarchal set that you think you’re watching a biopic. As it is, this is Inside Out 2018’s Chavela, except Silvana is miles further out of the closet and boasts a passionate queer fan base.

The film, via home movies, captures Silvana’s tomboy childhood. Then the crew follows her unlikely rise to stardom in Sweden – she copped the country’s major music awards – and her relationship with equally compelling pop star Beatrice Eli, who not only publicly celebrates their connection, but often performs with Silvana onstage.

Eventually, though her ego is more than healthy, Silvana buckles under the pressure of her superstar status, wishing she wasn’t the only lesbian goddess around. Can she cope? Either way, this pic may make you want to move to Sweden. Don’t miss it.

