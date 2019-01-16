Review: Inventing Tomorrow shows brilliant teen scientists trying to deal with climate change

INVENTING TOMORROW (Laura Nix). 86 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (January 18). See listing. Rating: NNN

Inventing Tomorrow is like the paternal twin of last fall’s Science Fair.

Both documentaries follow hopeful high school entrants at Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, commonly known as ISEF. And both are very similar in structure: get to know the bright and eager scientists at home, learn about their unique research (even if all that science talk might be a drag), and then follow them to Los Angeles, where they are but a few atoms in a convention buzzing with genius, comic and awkward encounters.

There are two key differences. The subjects in Science Fair were mostly from the U.S. while the participants in Inventing Tomorrow hail from India, Indonesia, Mexico and Hawaii. The second difference is that Inventing Tomorrow focuses on teens concerned with climate change, all contributing projects to help protect the environment. So Inventing Tomorrow feels more urgent and invested.

That the two factors seem interconnected is not lost on Sahithi Pingali, the student from Bangalore who develops a crowd-sharing app to test pollutants in local lakes.

Having a conversation with an ISEF participant from the U.S., Sahithi observes that most kids from around the world are more keen on fighting for climate change because in places from Monterrey, Mexico, to Bangka, Indonesia, they’re witnessing the devastation first hand.

In the U.S., meanwhile, the problem seems out of sight, out of mind.

@JustSayRad