Julia Sarah Stone walks away with Weirdos

× Expand Dylan Authors and Julia Sarah Stone hit the road in wonky Weirdos.

WEIRDOS (Bruce McDonald). 84 minutes. Opens Friday (March 17). See Listing. Rating: NNN

Weirdos finds the Trigger team of director Bruce McDonald and screenwriter Daniel MacIvor for another two-hander, though this one is radically different from their last collaboration. Set in 1976, Weirdos tracks two Nova Scotia friends (Dylan Authors, Julia Sarah Stone) hitchhiking from Antigonish to Sydney while the U.S. Bicentennial plays out just to the south.

The pacing is a little wonky, but Weirdos eventually gets where it’s going. The story clearly holds some autobiographical resonance for MacIvor, but it feels strangely like a homecoming for McDonald, who launched his career at TIFF in 1989 with Roadkill, another black-and-white road picture.

Authors (Falling Skies, The Husband) nicely underplays his conflicted, closeted character, though the movie doesn’t pretend he isn’t an indie-film cliché, even giving him a sounding board in the form of an imaginary Andy Warhol (Rhys Bevan-John). And Allan Hawco, Cathy Jones, Molly Parker and Stephen McHattie are all very good in small but important grown-up roles.

But it’s ultimately Stone who walks away with the picture. Adding an impatient clarity to the old-soul watchfulness she displayed in Wet Bum, she slowly becomes Weirdos’ moral centre. And it’s something to see.

Don't miss our interview with Molly Parker here.