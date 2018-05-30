Review: Let The Sunshine In is radiant

LET THE SUNSHINE IN (Claire Denis). 94 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (June 1). See listings. Rating: NNNNN

The follies of desire may not seem to fall under the purview of Claire Denis, whose beguiling films, such as Beau Travail or The Intruder, typically brim with enigma. But the French auteur brings a singular wisdom and irreverence to the quixotic search for romantic fulfillment with Let The Sunshine In, which could be deemed a rom-com were it not so opposed to the closure the genre demands.

Isabelle (Juliette Binoche) is an accomplished painter still reeling from a painful separation. She’s trapped in a closed circuit of longing, projection and miscommunication, desperately seeking solace from a gallery of woefully unavailable men, among them an arrogant banker and self-absorbed actor. Denis normally eschews such stereotypes, but here she ushers them in as orienting tropes in a labyrinth of fraught dates where excess talk leads only to confusion and heartache.

Working with long-time collaborators like cinematographer Agnès Godard and composer Stuart A. Staples, Denis stretches outside her comfort zone in embracing such conventions as establishing shots, high-key lighting and a scene where the use of swelling music is shockingly on the nose.

And what of it? It’s all so playful, so smart and buoyed by Binoche’s emotional dynamics. Time may classify this as “minor” Denis, but it is perfect on its own terms – and features one of the most ingenious closing scenes in memory.