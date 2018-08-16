Review: Mile 22 brings out the worst in director Peter Berg and star Mark Wahlberg

× Expand Murray Close Courtesy of STXfilms Mark Wahlberg stars as Ground Branch officer Jimmy Silva in MILE 22

MILE 22 (Peter Berg). 93 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (August 17). See listing. Rating: N

Mile 22 is the fourth straight collaboration between producer/director Peter Berg and star Mark Wahlberg, after Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day – all true-ish stories amped up with Berg’s trademark kineticism and blood lust.

Mile 22 – the pair’s first totally fictional effort – confirms they bring out the worst in each other. Wahlberg imagines himself as a great American warrior-poet, and Berg encourages him in order to indulge his own fetish for heavily armed authority figures.

Mile 22 presents itself as a high-octane thriller in which a super-elite team of American terrorist-smashers (Wahlberg, The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, Furious 7’s Ronda Rousey and a few other actors with far less screen time) tries to get an informant (The Raid’s Iko Uwais) out of a fictional Asian metropolis before hordes of assassins can get to him.

The informant, a former cop, has the location of a cache of missing cesium powder, and he’ll only reveal it if they put him on a plane to America; the landing strip is 22 miles away, the corrupt government is sending dozens of assassins to take out the convoy, the chase is on.

I’ll admit that the chase is pretty solid, as are the two set pieces that precede it, but it’s all just an excuse for Berg to show off his technical prowess while Wahlberg gives his most nakedly self-indulgent performance in years. His character, James Silva, is introduced and defined as a super-smart, feelings-optional tactician who snaps a wristband to calm the rage forever building inside him and does all-white jigsaw puzzles to relax.

There’s one scene where a roomful of observers offer their diagnoses – he’s bipolar, he’s manic-depressive, he’s a narcissist, he’s dissociative, and so on. The movie’s not brave enough to give Silva’s disorder a name, but then it’s not even brave enough to identify the country in which it’s taking place. (Berg shot the film in Bogotá and Atlanta, literally a world away from its Asian locale.)

Silva exists to allow Wahlberg to spend the entire movie being the smartest guy in the room, and to deliver an endless stream of pissy monologues in precisely the same way he did in The Departed. The difference here is that he gets to shoot way more bad people in the face between circular-logic insults.

It’s well made, but it’s bullshit – a wish-fulfillment farce from a man who’s actually said out loud that he could have stopped 9/11, and a director who either believes him or pretends to as long as it gets the movie financed.

At least it ends with a truly spectacular self-own. I guess that’s something.

