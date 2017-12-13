Molly’s Game is fine, but the stakes feel pretty low

MOLLY’S GAME (Aaron Sorkin). 140 minutes. Opens December 25. Rating: NNN

Molly Bloom was a downhill skier and Olympic hopeful who wound up reinventing herself as an organizer of quasi-legal high-stakes poker games in Los Angeles and New York, attracting movie stars, hip-hop royalty, hedge-fund all-stars – and ultimately the Russian mob, which is probably why she was indicted for illegal gambling in 2014.

Molly’s Game, which marks the directorial debut of writer Aaron Sorkin, uses Bloom’s initial meetings with her defense attorney to tell the story of Bloom’s life, a flashy swirl of glamour and gambling.

Jessica Chastain plays Bloom, and Idris Elba is lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who is skeptical that his potential client could be as morally upstanding as she claims. They go back and forth on this a lot, because integrity is one of Sorkin’s favourite subjects.

So is being the smartest person in the room, which is why a lot of Molly’s Game is taken up with monologues about statistics and fairness and how civil forfeiture is bullshit (which is true) and how the government should be chasing murderers and extortionists rather than non-violent, inherently decent Hollywood people who maybe sat down with the wrong crowd once in a while.

Chastain makes speeches. Elba makes speeches. Kevin Costner, who plays Molly’s demanding father, has a really good one toward the end.

Sorkin keeps things moving at a good clip – though interestingly, he prefers sit-downs to walk-and-talks – and the supporting cast is packed with ringers like Michael Cera, Chris O’Dowd and Graham Greene.

For a first feature, it’s fine – but it’s never anything more. For all the talking, and all the criminal activity, the stakes of Molly’s Game remain frustratingly low.

***

Oscar buzz

I can easily see the Academy honouring Jessica Chastain with an acting nomination (it’d be her third), and Aaron Sorkin’s Social Network Oscar puts him in play for another adapted screenplay nod. And who knows, enough members might have fond memories of Bloom’s poker circuit that they’ll throw in a best picture nomination.

This is part of NOW's Holiday Movie Preview. See more here.