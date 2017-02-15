My Scientology Movie is yet another brilliant exposé

MY SCIENTOLOGY MOVIE (John Dower). 99 minutes. Opens Friday (February 17). See listing. Rating: NNNNN

Does the world need another Scientology exposé after Alex Gibney’s Going Clear? Louis Theroux finds another way in. All he has to do is announce he’s casting actors to play church head David Miscavige in filmed re-enactments and suddenly he’s Suppressive Person #1.

Peppered with legal threats and constant, obvious surveillance – the standard intimidation whenever Scientology feels threatened – Theroux politely refuses to back down, walking up to hovering cameramen and asking what’s up in sequences that crackle with nervous energy and genuine risk.

And that’s when My Scientology Movie deploys its masterstroke. Borrowing a conceit from The Act Of Killing, Theroux employs former Scientology enforcer Marty Rathbun (who also turned up in Going Clear) to consult on those re-enactments – and films his reactions during the shoot.

Seeing Rathbun’s psychic scars emerge is far more compelling than any talking head could ever be.