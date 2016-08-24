Natalie Portman shines in A Tale Of Love And Darkness

A TALE OF LOVE AND DARKNESS (Natalie Portman). Subtitled. 98 minutes. Opens Friday (August 26). See listing. Rating: NNN

Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman makes her feature directorial debut with A Tale Of Love And Darkness, and shows herself to be as thoughtful a filmmaker as she is a performer, though that doesn’t always serve this particular work.

Amos Oz’s memoir of growing up in Israel in the tumultuous years after that nation’s establishment is an internal drama playing at several removes from its subject matter, and Portman’s adaptation never quite finds a way to make the young Amos (Amir Tessler) active in his own life.

He drifts from one situation to the next, a spectator of the national turmoil around him and of his mother Fania’s slow disintegration from clinical depression – which at the time was little understood. It’s all hushed interiors and closed characters, and the result is a static experience.

Portman gives a great performance as Fania, but as the director she seems worried about letting the character take over the movie; she’s so respectful of Oz’s melancholy, observational book that she winds up preserving it rather than translating it to cinema.