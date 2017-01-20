Nerdland isn’t worth visiting

NERDLAND (Chris Prynoski). 83 minutes. Opens Friday (January 20) at the Royal. See listing. Rating: N

Opening for a limited run at The Royal this weekend, Nerdland is a comedy about a pair of Hollywood outsiders who’ll do anything to get famous.

Sounds kinda familiar, right? Well, Chris Prynoski’s film distinguishes itself from dozens of others by being animated rather than live-action – it’s realized in a scuzzy, jagged manner by Prynoski’s Titmouse studio, makers of Metalocalypse and Superjail, among others. Beyond that, though, it’s the same old story.

Struggling actor John (voiced by Paul Rudd) and screenwriter Elliot (Patton Oswalt) can’t catch a break and are humiliated by the world around them on a regular basis. They can’t hold down jobs or even get a pair of vapid clothing-store clerks (the Garfunkel And Oates duo of Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci) to pay attention to them at the mall. It’s a living hell.

About to turn 30 and desperate for recognition, John decides they should try going on a killing spree – but before they can do that, they become media stars simply for crossing paths with a convenience-store robbery.

That’s the level of satire at work here, as screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker (the guy who wrote Seven) takes shots at video stores, comic-book nerds, reality-TV wannabes and the commercialization of the Hollywood sign.

There is exactly one funny idea – a software virus that deletes all the porn on a hacker’s computer – but even that feels like it could have been written a decade ago. Hard pass.